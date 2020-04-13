Nelson Primus has a passion to raise ‘Paso Fino’ horses

By Jesika Millano

Para AL DIA TODAY

MIAMI – Moving in steel horseshoes, the horses begin to walk. They are directed by Nelson Primus with a fine step at competitions inside and outside of the United States. For this breeder, any time is a good time to ride and even more so if it is at a competition. Primus, a native of Chile, knows exactly how to take over the equine world. He has been immersed in this discipline for more than 30 years and his love for horses is in his blood.

“Throughout my life, my passion has been horses. In the same way that a person is dedicated to raising a pet, I have dedicated my entire life to training horses. They start out as just animals and turn into triumphant athletes. This, for me, is one of the most incredible things in the world,” he said.

Valparaíso Paso Fino hatchery, located at 6445 SW 122nd Ave. in Miami, is like a fort for more than 30 Colombian fine step horses which stay in wide, tidy cribs. Living there, they receive training along with their human riders. These athletes enjoy luxuries such as massages and a swimming pool. What started out as a hobby ended up as an industry years later.

“I used to have an antenna company until one day, when I was driving in Miami, I saw some people riding horses and started talking to them. Ever since, my passion has been riding,” said Primus.

The exquisite training of his horses has led him to participate in countless national and international competitions.

Primus belonged to the Florida Paso Fino Horse Association (PFHA) for eight years. Also, he served as a member of the board of directors for the association’s organizing body of the 2017 International Spectrum.

Among the equine legends that he has had the privilege of riding are ‘Captain of La Vitrina’, national champion in 2002, as well as a mare called ‘La Noche de Valparaíso’, which is also a national champion and winner of the prestigious Spectrum for three consecutive years.

In addition, he also managed the ‘Ensueño de La Corona’ and ‘Tormento de La Virginia’.

“Right now, I train 10 horses and dedicate about an hour to each one,” Primus said.

“At that rate, it takes me about two years to take them from scratch to competitive athletes. At 30 months, they begin their training and then once they are between 3 and 4 years old, already a great horse, they start to compete,” shared the breeder.

Primus, who makes invaluable contributions to the development and marketing of the fine step horse, argues that this work demands a lot of discipline and sacrifice.

Without these two things, he said greatness cannot be achieved.

“The animal must be cared for as if it were a child,” he added.

