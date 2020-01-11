Special

EVER WANTED TO TRAVEL THE WORLD? Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical trip around the globe. Can you guess how this story of adventure, danger, good deeds from others and simple good luck what kind of emotions you will experience during the final act? Trust us MELBOURNE, FL, this is one adventure you cannot afford to miss! We will be here performing shows one week/weekend only from January 2-5, so get your tickets now before it’s too late!

Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can hardly contain their excitement! This year our clowns will act as pilot and co-pilot to take you on an incredible journey around the globe. Plan to make stops in more than 8 countries including Mexico, France, Japan, and more.

America’s first traveling Water Circus is constantly searching for new ways to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience to its audience. In addition to our ultra-modern water curtain which meticulously controls every drop of water, we are proud to offer you a selection of some of the best circus artists from around the globe.

Cirque Italia believes multiculturalism is one of our strongest assets. Our show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Of course, these incredible artists are preparing to wow you with their astounding acts. Master jugglers, high wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, and even a wheel of death! Want to know more? You’ll have to come ‘fly’ with us on this magical adventure to discover exactly what we have in store. Cirque Italia sets out to accomplish is to create high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, and all are welcome at our strictly animal- free show.

Location, Dates, and Times:

When: January 2-5

Where: 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne FL 32935

At: Wickham Park (Inside the Park – near the horse stables (Under the white and blue tent!)

· January 2 – Thursday: 7:30pm

· January 3 – Friday: 7:30pm

· January 4 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

· January 5 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Cost and Purchase Info:

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.comand make sure to check all our social media accounts. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10.00-$50.00 depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

Box office hours: The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days:10am – 6pm / On show days:10am – 9pm

You can purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.



