Daniel Martínez ranks among the top 40 Florida attorneys

Por Jesika Millano P.

Para Al Día Today

MELBOURNE – Local attorney Daniel Martínez was chosen by the National Trial Lawyers as one of the top 40 lawyers under the age of 40 in Florida in criminal defense.

Martínez, who credits this achievement to his leadership, reputation, influence, and trial results, has been a qualified lawyer in criminal defense, personal injury, wrongful death, civil trial, commercial litigation, and family law since 2015.

“This recognition is very important to me. I have always considered myself a trial lawyer who defends those who need it regardless of what financial compensation I may receive. Getting recognized as one of the best means that it doesn’t matter how many years of experience I have and how much money I have earned in this office, but what matters are the skills that I have as a lawyer,” he said.

He says that what he loves most about his practice is being able to help people.

He discovered this after working in one of the largest firms in the city and seeing that of hundreds of Latinos without resources need to pay for legal assistance.

Martinez, born in New Jersey and of Uruguayan origins, graduated as a lawyer at age 33. Prior to that, he had studied business in Orlando and had worked in the area of finance. He soon discovered that business was not his forte and decided to devote himself to what he really liked: law.

“I always knew that I wanted to find a career that would allow me to help people. It was important for me to be able to use my skills as a communicator to stand up for people,” Martinez explained.

His firm, Association Martínez, is one of the few in Brevard County to offer services in Spanish.

Although he was born in the U.S., his Hispanic roots have allowed him to speak Spanish fairly fluently. This has helped many people who do not speak English and require support.

“I feel that I am the voice of many,” he said.

In addition to helping people with legal problems, Martínez devotes much of his time and resources to a number of causes in the community, especially in the areas of sports and youth education.

Through sports, Martínez has been able to help offer a better life to young people who are at risk. He said he is striving to help make the world a better place through his law practice and participation in charitable organizations.