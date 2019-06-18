The Brevard Hispanic Center opens health and nutrition Seminar

By Jesika Millano P.

Al Día Today

While hunger is mostly concentrated in specific areas, obesity is everywhere. Now 7% of young people between the ages of 5 and 19 years old are obese, a huge jump from what used to be 1% about 40 years ago, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods is one of the main reasons for increasing levels of obesity and diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

In spite of this, much of the ultra-processed food, full of saturated fats, refined sugar, salt, and chemical additives follows a healthy diet for consumption.

This was stated by Annette Cuza Garcia, nutritional coach, who will lead the Health and Nutrition Seminar on June 22 at the Brevard Hispanic Center, located at 4670 Babcock Street # 5, Palm Bay, FL 32905.

In order to address this problem, Cuza García gives healthy eating guidelines that are typical of a balanced and nutritionally complete diet.

“My goal is to increase self-awareness, educate others about different aspects of their health, and motivate them to achieve their goals, “commented the expert.

Continually consuming fast and processed foods will result in poor nutritional quality. This can cause a very close link with diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, cardiovascular diseases, kidney, and digestive problems.

At the seminar, Doctor José García will also be present to provide general medical services for patients who do not have medical insurance.

For more information about the seminar, contact the organizers at the phone number (321) 327-8938.