Florida Tech higher education from the comforts of home

Por Maria Sonnenberg

For AL DIA TODAY

An advertisement for Florida Tech’s online program intrigued Lisa Garcia…and changed her life.

“The ad and the website looked professional, the information displayed was helpful, and when I signed up for more information, a representative called me immediately and began walking me through the enrollment process,” said Garcia.

Already with eight years of experience in the healthcare field, Garcia needed the edge of higher education to further her career. Through Florida Tech online, she earned a bachelor’s degree in health care management in 2013. Three years later, she proudly received her MBA in the same field, again from Florida Tech online.

“The online programs are really tailored for the individual who is ready to advance their education,” said Garcia.

“The advisors are phenomenal. They walk you through everything from accessing financial aid, to looking through courses with you to determine which should be taken together for the best work load balance.”

Answering the ad and earning the degrees has already bolstered Garcia’s career with two leadership positions in her chosen field. She plans to pursue her doctorate with the goal of securing a senior management position.

Many online schools exist, but few can compete with Florida Tech, which gives full-time working professionals the opportunity to earn their associates, bachelor, or master’s degree from one of the premier independent technological universities.

In a made-in-heaven marriage of academic excellence with online convenience, Florida Tech’s online program offers students the opportunity to thrive in a university ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a Tier 1 Best National University and fully accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and the Schools Commission on Colleges. Known for its comprehensive curriculum, passion for innovation and a faculty distinguished for its high caliber, Florida Tech’s online program offers 47 different tracks that encompass a broad range of undergraduate and graduate degrees, plus professional certificates, all from the convenience of an online platform.

One-hundred-percent online programs are available for associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business, computer information systems, criminal justice, information assurance, psychology and the liberal arts through eight-week terms delivered using a state-of-the-art proprietary learning management system.

The College of Aeronautics offers 100% online master’s programs in Aviation-Aviation Safety, Aeronautics-Human Factors and MSA in Aviation Management in 16-week semesters and an 11-week summer semester. The Canvas Learning Management System is used to deliver the courses.

The benefits of online learning

For individuals with jobs, children and other life obligations, online education at Florida Tech can make the difference between achieving career goals or remaining in a dead-end job.

Students with experience on online learning from other institutions often expect to have little one-on-one connections from Florida Tech faculty and fellow students. They are soon pleasantly surprised, for there is plenty of interaction and dialogue. Like the on-campus setting, the online campus offers many opportunities to meet and interact with faculty and staff.

More than 2,000 students are currently pursuing their dreams at Florida Tech’s online program. Their ages range from 18 to 66 and they study at homes in 49 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and in 14 countries around the globe. Almost half identify themselves from racially and ethnically diverse groups. On average, they earn their bachelor’s degrees in less than four years.

Leading them on their journey to their degrees are experienced professors such as Drs. Ivonne A. Delgado Perez and Angel R. Otero.

An associate professor in management at Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business, Dr. Delgado serves as academic chair for the Online Program in Management. She earned her Ph.D. in entrepreneurial and managerial development in labor relations from the Inter American University of Puerto Rico and also holds a master’s degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Organizational Studies, both from the University of Puerto Rico. With more than a decade of experience coordinating graduate programs in several universities, she has worked both on campus and online at colleges and universities in Puerto Rico and in the United States. Dr. Delgado’s research interests involve the areas of management, entrepreneurship and human resources management.

Dr. Angel Otero, sole author of university textbook “Information Technology Control and Audit” serves as assistant professor of accounting and as academic chair for the Accounting and Finance Online Program. He has more than 20 years of experience in the areas of public accounting/auditing, internal control audits, information technology consulting and information systems auditing. Before joining Florida Tech, Dr. Otero worked at prestigious accounting firm Deloitte & Touche, LLP, for over 10 years and attained the position of senior manager, overseeing offices in the states of Florida and Puerto Rico.

Dr. Otero’s research interests involve the areas of information systems auditing; accounting information systems; financial audits and internal controls; information security audits; and risk assessments. He has published research on the assessment of general information technology controls surrounding financial accounting systems and applications using various methodologies.

Teaching at Florida Tech is all in the family for Dr. Otero, whose brothers are also professors on campus. Dr. Luis Daniel Otero is an associate professor of systems engineering and director of the Transportation Systems Engineering Research Lab and Dr. Carlos E. Otero is associate professor in the Department of Computer Engineering and Sciences and technical director of computer engineering at Florida Tech’s Wireless Center of Excellence.

Like Drs. Otero and Delgado, several of the faculty in the online program are multilingual and happy to help students for whom English is a second language.

A degree from Florida Tech online positions its graduates for success.

“Graduates of our programs tell us that the technology-driven global economy of the Information Age rewards individuals who are well-grounded in fundamental knowledge and can adapt to rapid and unrelenting change — skills, knowledge, and values found in our programs,” said Brian Ehrlich, Vice President of Florida Tech’s Online Learning and Campus Education.

For more information on Florida Tech’s online programs, call 321-674-8202 or visit fit.edu/online-learning.

