Celia Regalado shares Honduran culture through art, music

Por Jesika Millano

AL DIA TODAY

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Celia Regalado Serrano has all of the ingredients to take over the world.

For the last 19 years, she has traveled through different regions of Honduras, singing and carrying a message of hope and joy.

Celia Regalado with her folk group gets ready for a presentation in Honduras. For 19 years, she has participated in various events in Honduras, singing and carrying a message of hope and joy. [Photo: For AL DIA TODAY]

She also taught while doing her artistic career until she decided to dedicate herself exclusively to music. Those who know her describe her as a kind and strong woman.

Ever since she was young, Regalado knew that her place was on stage. She inherited her voice from her parents, along with other artistic gifts such as painting, sculpting, writing and poetry.

Although her professional career had nothing to do with art, she never gave up on her dreams.

In 2000, Regalado decided to turn to music and honor the folklore of her country by using her voice.

“I decided to dedicate myself fully to the art after being invited to sing at a big event. Ever since then, I have been singing professionally,” she explained, adding that she now has eight musical productions with folk, Christmas, and Christian themes.

“What I love most is the stage. I like to sing and I love the show,” Regalado said.

Prior to her role as a singer-songwriter, she was a primary education teacher at the Ramón Rosa Technical Institute in her native city, Gracias, Honduras. She also worked as a clinical laboratory technician.

Despite these other jobs, Regalado stressed that art was always present in her life.

She has always stood out in her career for her sense of culture, which has made her the recipient of countless awards and tributes as well as presentations at various national and international folkloric events such as the Brevard Hispanic Center and the Hispano Fest.

For her daughter, Karen Martínez, Regalado is a constant source of perseverance and strength.

“I admire her in many ways and, as her daughter, I am very proud of her. She has always been a woman who has followed her instincts and dreams,” Martinez said.

Martínez also described Regalado as a ‘super mom’ and the prime example of an empowered woman.

“She has many skills. Ever since I was a young child, my mother gave God all of the credit for her talents, “she said.

Regalado currently writes children’s stories and legends of Honduras while still working on her music. She also is writing a new musical production that she hopes to release soon.





