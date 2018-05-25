Por Renee Ruffin-Price

Para AL DIA TODAY

Paula Ferrell, Brevard Public Schools’ Project Manager for SEDNET, wanted to make the community aware that May 10 is National Children’s Mental Health Day. Since the Parkland High School shooting, there has been a lot of discussion about youth mental health and how it affects the way they think, feel, and act. It helps determine how they handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.

Youth with good mental health can establish positive relationships, adapt to change, cope with diversity and learn in school. Poor mental health is demonstrated through excessive worry or anxiety, frequent temper tantrums, emotional outbursts, nightmares or disruptive sleep and sadness.

To promote good mental health, parents should make sure their child, 0-18 years, gets adequate sleep, unconditional family love and support, unconditional acceptance, and a safe, secure home and school environment. Early interventions like teaching coping and emotional regulation skills and providing opportunities to be physically active while connecting with other peers and adults, further help your child develop positively.

Ferrell also said “Model the positive behaviors you want your child to develop! If your child demonstrates continuous poor mental health behaviors, getting professional help is imperative. One in 5 youth has a diagnosable mental disorder. The onset of a major mental illness may start as early as 7 years old. Starting interventions at an early age, or as soon as poor mental help behaviors are demonstrated, helps youth develop techniques to manage their mental disorder”.

Know a teen in crisis? Stop.Ask.Listen.Act. Get Support. Crisis Lines 24/7/365: Dial 2-1-1. Call the Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Text “Start” to 741741. Call Speak Out Hotline 800-423-TIPS (8477) with an anonymous tip! Or download the P3TIP App.