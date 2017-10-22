Fund raising Masquerade Gala to benefit the Candlelighters of Brevard Inc.

Special

For AL DIA TODAY

A Light of Hope for Kids with Cancer

MELBOURNE – A themed fund-raising gala entitled, “Masquerade, Martinis & Masterpieces,” will be held November 3, 2017 at the Red Ginger Restaurant and the NW Corridor of the Melbourne Square Mall in Melbourne, Florida. This red-carpet affair will feature delicious food, fine art, dance performances, musical entertainment and a runway fashion show from 6 PM to midnight.

The evening has much to offer including a performance by Brian Gatchell, esteemed concert pianist and local Brevard resident. Brian will perform an original score as well as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” on a limited edition Bösendorfer piano, “Woman in Gold.” Inspired by Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) one of the most famous Austrian painters and artists of the Viennese Art Nouveau, this piano is #1 of a limited collection and is available for purchase for $185,000.

Highlights of the evening include:

Auctioneer Channel 13 News Anchor and Award Winning Journalist Greg Pallone

Art exhibit by Christopher Maslow and his handpicked team including Panther Brunotte, Yacu Malik and June Miller

Musical performances by Sinatra Impersonator/Jazz Singer; Michael Mirand

Musical performance by Shades of Soul Duo Omar Khan and Jena Fair

Musical performance by esteemed Saxophonist Paul Beach.

Dance performance by The Brevard Ballet Academy

Dance performances by Dance Couples Chris Marcelle & Larry Kaczmarek

Dance Performance by Salsa Heat’s Viviana Moscoso and Juan Esteban Alvarez

Detra Narrigan – Personal Stylist with J.Hilburn fashion show introduction

RTO – WMEL Radio Take Over Interviews by chuck Fresh and Karen Wooden

Red carpet photos

Absolutely Fabulous Event Rentals and Buds & Bows Florals will be decoratively transforming the house.

The Masquerade Gala will be Brevard’s event of the year! To be a part of a truly unforgettable evening or get more information about tickets or sponsorship, visit www.Selobrate.com – www.candlelightersofbrevard.org

No mask, No problem as Eileen Schooner of Fleurs Da Champ will have plenty of custom mask for you to choose from.

Masquerade, Martinis & Masterpieces Gala

“ A gala fit for the crème de la crème”

Red Ginger Restaurant

November 3, 2017 6pm-12am

ONLY $79