Fund raising Masquerade Gala to benefit the Candlelighters of Brevard Inc.

A Light of Hope for Kids with Cancer
MELBOURNE – A themed fund-raising gala entitled, “Masquerade, Martinis & Masterpieces,” will be held November 3, 2017 at the Red Ginger Restaurant and the NW Corridor of the Melbourne Square Mall in Melbourne, Florida. This red-carpet affair will feature delicious food, fine art, dance performances, musical entertainment and a runway fashion show from 6 PM to midnight.
The evening has much to offer including a performance by Brian Gatchell, esteemed concert pianist and local Brevard resident. Brian will perform an original score as well as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” on a limited edition Bösendorfer piano, “Woman in Gold.” Inspired by Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) one of the most famous Austrian painters and artists of the Viennese Art Nouveau, this piano is #1 of a limited collection and is available for purchase for $185,000.
Highlights of the evening include:
- Auctioneer Channel 13 News Anchor and Award Winning Journalist Greg Pallone
- Art exhibit by Christopher Maslow and his handpicked team including Panther Brunotte, Yacu Malik and June Miller
- Musical performances by Sinatra Impersonator/Jazz Singer; Michael Mirand
- Musical performance by Shades of Soul Duo Omar Khan and Jena Fair
- Musical performance by esteemed Saxophonist Paul Beach.
- Dance performance by The Brevard Ballet Academy
- Dance performances by Dance Couples Chris Marcelle & Larry Kaczmarek
- Dance Performance by Salsa Heat’s Viviana Moscoso and Juan Esteban Alvarez
- Detra Narrigan – Personal Stylist with J.Hilburn fashion show introduction
- RTO – WMEL Radio Take Over Interviews by chuck Fresh and Karen Wooden
- Red carpet photos
- Absolutely Fabulous Event Rentals and Buds & Bows Florals will be decoratively transforming the house.
The Masquerade Gala will be Brevard’s event of the year! To be a part of a truly unforgettable evening or get more information about tickets or sponsorship, visit www.Selobrate.com – www.candlelightersofbrevard.org
No mask, No problem as Eileen Schooner of Fleurs Da Champ will have plenty of custom mask for you to choose from.
Masquerade, Martinis & Masterpieces Gala
“ A gala fit for the crème de la crème”
Red Ginger Restaurant
November 3, 2017 6pm-12am
ONLY $79
