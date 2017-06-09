Counties

“Working for BMW is a gratifying experience”: Héctor Rosario

By Jesika Millano

AL DIA TODAY

MELBOURNE — For years, Hector Rosario, a sales consultant for Melbourne BMW, has gotten the most satisfaction watching new owners who once thought the luxury car was beyond reach

It is a lesson from his 27 years of experience in sales in the automotive industry that has shown Rosario that if he wants to sell something to a potential customer he has to sell it to himself first.

“People don’t just buy the car, they buy me and trust what I say as well. You have to be able to satisfy the customer,” he says.

His first job experience was selling Japanese cars in New York; however, he has worked for BMW for nine years. Throughout his entire career as a car salesman, Rosario said he has stood out among his peers as number one in excellent sales performance.

He credits his success to the way he treats clients kindly and fairly, and to his passion for cars.

Even though Rosario is a successful car salesman, he says that it hasn’t all been easy. Throughout his many years selling cars, he has had to reinvent himself for good.

“The client of today is nothing like the client of two years ago. Before, people would go to a dealership and ask questions about the car and its technical characteristics; now, they already know all about the vehicle, which makes the job a lot more demanding,” Rosario said.

Not just that, but the buyer already has extensive information about the competition and other details.

A decision as big and important as buying a car also has customers wanting to make sure they are making the best decision possible. That means they are gathering information from a wide variety of sources.

This new paradigm has changed his role from salesman to a sales advisor. That means he no longer just informs but instead, advises customers, so they end up buying what they really want and need.

“In order to be an effective sales advisor, you must have extensive knowledge about the product, competition, and above all, you must be very clear, honest, and transparent. The ultimate goal is to create a trusting bond with the client,” said Rosario.

There are also two other vital qualities, the mastery of two languages: English and Spanish. Rosario is a native of Puerto Rico and came to this country with his family almost three decades ago in search of the American dream, just like many others.

Because of his experience, Mundy Burruezo, former general manager of BMW Melbourne, decided to add Rosario to the team.

“As a first-class dealership, we need top-notch staff. Working with Hector is without a doubt a learning experience for his coworkers and an opportunity for many Hispanic clients because they find an advisor who not only speaks their language but also is someone who they can trust,” added Burruezo.

Richard Nail, General Sales Manager of Melbourne BMW, is pleased to have a bilingual sales advisor like Hector Rosario as part of the sales team.

“A very experienced client advisor with the BMW product line brings a lot of experience, over 20 years in the automotive industry, into Brevard County to help the bilingual community and especially the Spanish speaking community,” said Nail.

For Hector Rosario, working for BMW is a rewarding experience.

“BMW cars have quality of assembly, good sound insulation, durability, varied shapes, and a whole set of luxuries that make this brand a pleasure for its high technological efficiency,” he said.

For more information, contact Hector Rosario at (407) 761-2826 or visit Melbourne BMW, located at 1432 South Harbor City Blvd., in Melbourne.