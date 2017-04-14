Counties

Southeastern Honda introduces new used cars Internet sales manager

PALM BAY – Angel Ortiz was recently named Internet Sales Manager for the used car department of Southeastern Honda in Palm Bay.

He is one of 16 salesmen working at this Honda location. With more than nine years of experience in the dealership, he believes that customer service is extremely important.

Because of this high standard, Ortiz managed to climb another step in his career with Honda.

“I was ready to do anything and always met the requirements of any request. I never said no,” said Ortiz, 41, a native of Puerto Rico.

His career in local car sales began in 2004. His colleagues credit Ortiz’s confidence, warmth, and kindness with his success in sales.

Ortiz adds that he gets a lot of personal satisfaction out of devoting his time to a job that he is passionate about.

He was 20 years old when he started working in the world of selling cars.

His first job in the field was working at a Honda dealership in Pennsylvania. Before that, he had worked a temporary job in telemarketing services and as a salesman in an area shopping center.

“I had a friend who worked at the Pennsylvania dealership, and through him, I was able to get the job as a car salesman. I had little time to graduate from high school and I knew next to nothing about this field, but I have always been a fan of cars,” Ortiz explained.

“That, coupled with my ability to communicate effectively with people, makes this job rewarding for me,” he added.

While some people may have a negative perception of car salesmen, Ortiz believes it is his job to transform that image into something positive clients.

“At Honda, we are characterized by how well we treat our customers. We seek to gain people’s trust so that purchasing a used car is a rewarding experience,” he said.

Southeastern Honda in Palm Bay has been in business for over 40 years and has an extensive line of high-quality models and brands. Not only does this new- and used-car dealership have qualified sales personnel, but it also has a service center with certified technicians that perform maintenance or routine repairs with the latest diagnostic technology.

For people who cannot afford to buy a new car, used Honda vehicles are the best choice because of their quality and confidence.

“A great feature about purchasing a used car is that it allows the customer to avoid the depreciation that occurs when buying a new car. Although we at Southeastern Honda cannot avoid that effect, we can help limit it with the purchase of a used vehicle,” Ortiz explained.

Used cars at Honda are known to have low mileage, no history of damages, and great warranties.

In some cases, extended warranties can be applied according to the driving style of each client.

“We value our supply of cars because they are known to have impeccable mechanics and high performance. Honda’s mechanics and sales staff thoroughly review the exterior and interior elements of the car to ensure total customer satisfaction,” Ortiz said.

For more information, contact Angel Ortiz at (321) 984-4224 or visit Southeastern Honda at 3125 US-1, Palm Bay, FL 32905.