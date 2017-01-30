Counties

My Ice Cream House makes an impact in West Melbourne

Por Maria Sonnenberg

Para AL DÍA TODAY

WEST MELBOURNE — The journey of Daniel Velazquez through the complexities of the food industry has taken him from quesadillas to milk shakes, when the owner of El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant and his wife, Joanie Pinzon, opened My Ice Cream House earlier this year in West Melbourne.

“We saw a need for an old-time ice cream shop in the West Melbourne/Palm Bay area,” said Velazquez.

Velazquez says My Ice Cream House is a place where people can relax and take their time.

It is also a place where you can delight in the simple pleasures of ice cream in its many shapes and forms. My Ice Cream House, which specializes in Hershey’s ice cream, carries 24 different flavors, plus an enticing array of accompanying ice cream concoctions, including milk shakes that include a cappuccino variety for $4.99. Banana splits are there, too, also for $4.99.

Hershey’s ice cream is considered a premium product because of the company’s dedication to quality. Hershey’s uses pure vanilla extract, high-end cocoa and fruit flavors derived from hand-picked, fresh-frozen fruits. It is one of the few ice cream manufacturers to roast nuts in its own plant.

Flavors run from the traditional vanilla and chocolate to the not-so-traditional options such as rum raisin or peanut butter cup, is $3.50. Price for one scoop is $3.50.

My Ice Cream House also offers smoothies with flavors that encompass pina colada, V-8 fruit flavors, watermelon, raspberry and many tropical flavors. Fans of shaved ice will be happy to know the store also carries this cold treat.

Velazquez and Pinzon designed the store to be a family-friendly location where customers can sit back, relax and enjoy ice cream and the company of friends and family. A meeting room at My Ice Cream House has been designated for parties and special events.

“We offer special packages that include the room and ice cream starting at $5 a person,” said Velazquez.

With the advent of My Ice Cream House, shoppers at the busy Palm Crossing Plaza in West Melbourne now have no excuses not to satisfy their sweet tooth.

My Ice Cream House is at 145 Palm Bay Rd., in the Palm Crossing Plaza in West Melbourne.

The shop is open from 1 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from noon 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For additional information, call 321-327-7510 or visit my icecreamhouse.com.