The Volvo Store features new technology in cars

Por Jesika Millano

Para AL DÍA TODAY

WINTER PARK — For The Volvo Store, mobility needs are evolving and customers’ expectations are rising. They now not only want a car, but a vehicle that is intelligent, cleaner, and safer. One that can travel faster and can show routes of less traffic.

Volvo desires to use technology to provide comfortable driving experiences, and thus, avoid the risk of having an accident by distractions along the way.

The Volvo Store is an authorized Volvo dealer, and has been located at 1051 W. Webster Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 for over 40 years.

It has a sales department and offers professional service aimed at meeting the needs of the community of Central Florida.

Christopher Shimp, sales manager of The Volvo Store, shared that 90% of road accidents are due to driver distraction. That is why Volvo, in its history of innovation, has committed to creating vehicles that can drive independently to prevent accidents.

The Volvo Store entered into the world of futuristic transportation this year with their version of semi autonomous driving with the new Volvo XC90 and Volvo S90. The second includes the latest version of Pilot Assist, which drives semi – autonomously at speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.

“The experience has been satisfactory. In 2016, we sold 150 Volvo XC90 vehicles because many customers were attracted to their characteristics and experience of innovative driving,” said Shimp.

Although the prices of these vehicles are higher than others, says the manager of The Volvo Store, they are so exclusive that customers do not skimp on costs. If someone wants to buy a high quality and intelligent vehicle, Volvo is their go-to buy. The company has a good reputation for safety as well, which is priceless.

“The car starts by pressing a button and can travel up to 80 miles per hour. With Pilot Assist driving,it is an easier and more relaxed ride because this system helps to keep the Volvo at a fixed rate or at a predetermined distance from other vehicles. It also helps keep the car in the center lane with small corrections management,” explained Shimp.

Ernie LaSalle, sales assistant in The Volvo Store, explained that the Volvo idea is to compete with the best companies in luxury vehicles. “The characteristics of the vehicles have changed so much that our work is to promote the new features of cars equipped with special power and prodigious driving,” said LaSalle.

Volvo handles luxury vehicles and so the monthly sales average is 8 cars. Volvo’s futuristic dreams are on the rise, and the goal is not only to make more autonomous cars, but it also plans to open its first factory in the United States in 2018. It would be very beneficial for the US market growth to have a Volvo factory.

Undoubtedly, Volvo is known for the safety of its customers. “One of the most important things this company did was to invent the three-point safety belt, which they decided to patent, but not restrict its use so that all automakers could include it in their vehicles,” shared LaSalle.

For more information, call (407) 628-0550. Ernie LaSalle will take care of you in English or Spanish.