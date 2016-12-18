Counties

Mundy Burruezo shares his experience at Melbourne BMW

Por Jesika Millano

Para AL DÍA TODAY

MELBOURNE — Mundy Burruezo still remembers when he washed cars in 1973 to survive at a very young age. Then, when he was 18, he had knocked on several doors in search of employment. The search was unsuccessful until a good friend of his father decided to open a carwash.

A year later, he went from washing cars to becoming an auto salesman in the carwash office.

By 1975, his office was already selling cars. Within his first month of working as a car salesman, he managed to achieve the highest number of sales in the entire company. This young man, who once just washed cars, began to gain confidence from his bosses for his competiveness and dynamism, sudden had other possibilities. Burruezo now has an extensive experience in directing and organizing car sales of major dealers.

His experience began when he worked with the Toyota company, where he served as a manager for 20 years in Tampa and Orlando. He impressively managed to sell 200 to 400 cars per month.

Burruezo was born in Cuba. He came to America in 1959, when he was one-year-old.

His father, who worked at the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Cuba, and his mother an opera singer, were both opponents of the communist regime. They then decided to emigrate to the United States. Mundy’s father worked in a restaurant and his mother worked as a hairdresser.

Burruezo says his competitiveness and his passion for cars have been the main ingredients of his success.

“In my early days as a car salesman I was the first to arrive and the last to leave. My love for cars has allowed me to get to where I am because I am extremely competitive and I always visualize closing a sale agreement even before speaking to the customer,” Burruezo said.

Last year, he started working as the general manager of Melbourne BMW. He said his team is preparing to reach the first place in sales. Currently, his dealership ranks third of the 320 BMW dealers that exist in the United States.

“We are trying to get to our goal of selling 60 cars. Current monthly sales have reached 45 in Melbourne,” Burruezo explained.

These cars range from $ 32,000 to $160,000, with good assembly quality, good level of acoustic insulation, durability, whimsical shapes, motor / transmission of high-performance suspension with good geometry which allows good stability and maneuverability. All those qualities are among other luxuries such as Bluetooth, GPS navigator, ultrasonic distance sensors and high intensity lights discharge (HID).

As a premier dealership, Melbourne BMW features a complete range of BMWs and services in the showrooms Way Southbank and Kings, including vehicles Premium Selection, BMW motorcycles and BMW sales with the latest diagnostic technology, and one cafe for BMW customers. In addition, it also has its own repair center – BMW Bodyshop.

“Working with BMW is a learning experience. They are not the same cars I knew back in the 1960s. They are constantly growing and changing as they are listed as Premium vehicle in engineering and architecture. They are just generally good cars,” noted Burruezo.

Melbourne BMW is located at 1432 S. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32901. For more information, call 1-888-299-0525.