Essential Elements of Leaders: Staying in Shape!

By Lt. Col. Ralph Gracia

Guest Columnist

Staying fit is a key element for any person. The culture of leadership demands an environment of people working and thinking about ways to stay in shape. The element of staying fit and having an exercise routine may vary depending on the individual. For leaders, keeping a balance between family and work is essential. Also, balancing nourishment and hydration for the body are excellent health elements. Encouraging and leading others to do the same are important leadership traits.

“Train like a Fighter, without the Fight” is Michael McCarthy’s motto. He is the owner and personal fitness guru at The Next Level Fitness Center in Satellite Beach. My wife, Enid, and I have been training at his facility for the past seven years. This fitness journey has been fun, challenging, and very beneficial for us. We have experienced many benefits through the physical fitness program. So whether you’ve just started to get fit, or you have been doing it for years, everyone can benefit from time to time.

Challenging yourself to exercise and staying fit is essential. We all need to have a purpose in life when it comes to leadership. There is a discipline that lines up nicely when you challenge yourself physically. Clearly, following a scheduled program keeps you focused when you feel like quitting the fitness journey. The discipline and structure of having a fitness routine are essential in our lives and it ultimately keeps us on track. At times we can all find ourselves struggling and without energy. For instance, if you exercise, many positive benefits are earned that are essential for the body and mind. These factors also increase the level of passion and motivation to move forward toward making clear decisions. I like to refer to it as preventive maintenance; you will look and feel good.

In the end, working out can be a difficult task for some, but as leaders, we must revisit our purpose and devotion to staying in shape. Furthermore, we can do our best to devote time to a fitness journey. The essential elements of any leader are to stay fit and emulate a healthy lifestyle. In a perfect world, leaders must take the first step to inspire others to maintain a healthy and productive life. However, we do not live in a perfect world, so there is some work involved if you want to stay in shape.