Dr. Tamid Turbay establishes his own clinic in Rockledge

Por Jessika Millano

AL DIA TODAY

ROCKLEDGE — Many Colombian doctors have ma-naged to excel in their careers due to the strength, reliability, and courage they have demonstrated in countries like the United States, where the health and education systems are far different than those of Latin America.

Tamid Turbay graduated as a doctor from the Universidad del Norte in Barranquilla, Colombia, 14 years ago, and then, he decided to move to the United States in search of new challenges and opportunities.

After perfecting his English and preparing for the exams to work in the United States, Turbay became encouraged when he passed the first few tests.

Previously, he had experience working as a resident of internal medicine at the Escuela de Medicina Ponce, in the Mayaguez Medical Center, where he was named “Resident of the year” in 2013. He also had many other achievements in the Fundacion Universitaria de Ciensicas de la Salud del Hostpital San Jose de Bogota and in the Health care institute of Barranquilla, Colombia.

Turbay, who has a degree in health administration from the Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad del Norte, has stood out for his publications and investigations on kidney injuries, BNP as a strong predictor for acute heart failure, drug safety monitoring, SEPSIS management, and many other important topics.

His administrative work included holding meetings with medical groups and health insu-rance companies.

Currently, he is part of the HMH Medical Group team, and works to provide medical care and general wellness visits.

Turbay works in particular in the area of management and treatment of chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), among other chronic illnesses.

“My administrative experience has been a very beneficial compliment to the work I do in my office.” Said Turbay, who provides care for both inpatients and outpatients.

“Understanding that part of the medicine business has helped me to be a better advocate for my patients, as I am always looking for ways to improve care and reduce costs,” added Turbay, who has 16 years of experience.

From a fully equipped office for blood tests, to electrocardiograms, physical examinations, urinalysis, thyroid tests, vaccinations and other diagnostic services, Turbay offers complete care in medical procedures. He previously served as an internal medicine physician at Wuesthoff Health System. MHM Medical Group is located at 835 Executive Ln Ste 140, Rockledge, FL 32955. For more information, call 321-373-0505.

Doctor Tamid Turbay works in his Clinic in Rockledge with the support of Gladys Medina, Clinical Assistant/Care Coordinator and Marisol Moll, Administrative Assistant and also Care Coordinator.