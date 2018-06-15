Millennial entrepreneur takes digital marketing to another level

Special

PALM BAY – For Geo Ropert, founder of Ropert and Partners Public Relations, Brevard County needs to continue its evolution and become a desirable location for business startup and expansion.

It needs the next generation of entrepreneurs and visionaries who see the area for its many opportunities and will create the companies and jobs that attract and retain a skilled workforce.

Roper says, Next Level Digital Marketing, a local company, has just those people and has set its sights on success on the Space Coast.

Founded in 2016 by Matthew Vazquez, the agency has grown quickly and now employs 15 team members, most under the age of 35 and each possessing skills within the high demand digital realm. Vazquez and his team see the Space Coast, with its rapid growth in the aviation, aerospace, technology and manufacturing sectors, highly-rated college and university systems and natural attractions as a prime location to grow their company. Furthermore, they want to encourage other millennials and “iGens” to make the choice to stay in Brevard County.

“We see so much opportunity to have a positive impact on the current landscape of Brevard and help shape its future,” said Vazquez. “Our business and others in expansion mode are recruiting talented, well-educated professionals who want the opportunities to live in a great place, have a solid career and contribute to their communities. If we’re to succeed, Brevard needs to be an attractive place to them and I believe we’re getting there.”

Next Level Digital Marketing is unique in putting together the right team. It needs very skilled individuals in digital marketing and communications, who have strong interpersonal skills, and can interact as a tactical team to serve each client.

“We don’t hand over a client to the whole company, each gets its own-selected Next Level team that specializes in executing the strategies we develop for them,” Vazquez said. “We’re very selective in who we add to each team.”

The cutting edge agency is located in a historic office building in the Eau Gallie Arts District. Using laptops, tablets and smartphones, team members develop marketing strategies and tactics that cross the digital spectrum, while creating, placing and optimizing campaigns on search engines, websites, social media and other platforms that raise brand awareness, build customer relationships and drive sales. The building also houses a full video and photo studio, along with “Tactical Team” meeting areas. Vazquez plans to hire at least five more team members this year and several in 2019.

As the agency grow, it has found a profitable niche working with established small and mid-size businesses that understand the need to stay top of mind with their customers and effectively communicate with them on their preferred platforms.

“We take the time to learn everything we can about our clients, their marketplace and their customers before we develop a plan,” said Vazquez. “We perform a thorough deep dive to get to know them and their customers, and then customize a plan that zeros in on their goal.”

The agency has been recognized for their work on several occasions, most recently receiving six ADDY awards from the Space Coast Chapter of the American Advertising Federation, including Social Media Advertising; Online Film/Video; Guerrilla Marketing; Online/Interactive Advertising; Branded Content & Entertainment; and Cross-Platform Marketing.

The recognition is great but it’s second in importance to Vazquez. “Really it’s not about winning awards. It is our daily mission to help businesses reach their full potential by leveraging the power of creativity, technology and collaboration. The awards are a result of our intense and passionate efforts we have for each client.”

To learn how Next Level Digital Marketing helps businesses increase sales, call (321) 252-9734 or visit www.nxtlm.com